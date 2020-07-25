Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

GARRETT HOTTLE – WEEKEND UPDATE

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Overall it looks like a decent start to the weekend as most of us have been able to enjoy mostly sunny and dry conditions. Saturday’s high temperatures will land in the upper 80s in the Magic Valley and lower 80s in the Wood River Valley. Our current wind speeds are about 5-15 mph, and winds could gust as high 25 mph this afternoon.

We have started to see a few of those isolated showers and thunderstorms develop in the Central Mountains this afternoon. A majority of the viewing area will stay sunny and dry through today, but Futurecast is showing some stray shower and thunderstorm activity possible in southern Cassia County between about 2pm-6pm. We’re not expecting much moisture from this activity, and the main threat from these storms will be gusty winds and lightning strikes. After sunset tonight, it does look like most of this activity diminishes across the region.

It looks like our mostly dry start to the weekend will carry forward into Sunday when we’ll see some warming in our temperatures. Sunday’s high temperatures will land in the mid to lower 90s in the Magic Valley and mid-80s in the Wood River Valley. By Monday, more sunshine is expected to start the day in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley where we’ll see temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. Highs will land in the mid-90s in the Magic Valley and upper 80s in the Wood River Valley.

By Monday afternoon, monsoonal moisture will return to the area, giving us partly-mostly cloudy skies across the area and a slight chance of p.m. isolated showers and thunderstorms. From Tuesday-Thursday, a pair of shortwaves will keep the slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the region for our afternoons. Temperatures during this time will be close to, or slightly warmer than seasonal norms. A dry southwest flow setting up on Friday should give us dry conditions going into next weekend.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued through 3:30 pm for the Southern Hills/Albion Mountains as a slow moving... Posted by Garrett Hottle on Saturday, July 25, 2020

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

FRIDAY NIGHT (July 24, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, generally before midnight. Low: 60. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm, generally before midnight. Low: 53. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY (July 25th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 89. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 85. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 59. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 52. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY (July 26th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 91. Low: 61.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 87. Low: 55.

MONDAY (July 27th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 93. Low: 65.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 89. Low: 57.

TUESDAY (July 28th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 91. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 84. Low: 55.

WEDNESDAY (July 29th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 94. Low: 64.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 88. Low: 58.

THURSDAY (July 30th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 94. Low: 63.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 88. Low: 56.

FRIDAY (July 31st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 90.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 87.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.