750 families receive food in second community food distribution

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -750 families with a stated need in the Magic Valley have received food boxes for the second time in the County West parking lot.

In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, the USDA coronavirus food assistance program and the Idaho Food Bank were able to supply 1,500 food boxes containing items purchased from local farmers and producers.

This community food distribution is expected to happen the 4th Saturday of every month up until December.

“I think that we hear of how many people are in need, but this is truly eye opening, just to see how many people are here, not only here but here four hours early, just waiting to receive the food. We are really happy to be able to do this and hope to continue to do this for as long as we can,” said Katie Onaindia with the Idaho Food Bank

Community volunteers say this distribution ran a bit more smoothly then last months, as they re-worked some of their traffic routes to make things more efficient.

