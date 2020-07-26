Advertisement

750 families receive food in second community food distribution

750 families with a stated need in the Magic Valley have received food boxes for the second time in the County West parking lot.
750 families with a stated need in the Magic Valley have received food boxes for the second time in the County West parking lot.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -750 families with a stated need in the Magic Valley have received food boxes for the second time in the County West parking lot.

In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, the USDA coronavirus food assistance program and the Idaho Food Bank were able to supply 1,500 food boxes containing items purchased from local farmers and producers.

This community food distribution is expected to happen the 4th Saturday of every month up until December.

“I think that we hear of how many people are in need, but this is truly eye opening, just to see how many people are here, not only here but here four hours early, just waiting to receive the food. We are really happy to be able to do this and hope to continue to do this for as long as we can,” said Katie Onaindia with the Idaho Food Bank

Community volunteers say this distribution ran a bit more smoothly then last months, as they re-worked some of their traffic routes to make things more efficient.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lighthouse Christian school announces plan for upcoming school year.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Lighthouse Christian School is expecting to have in-person instruction this year.

News

Pomerelle Bike Pounder hosts large group of out of state bike racers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Saturday marked the beginning of the Pomerelle Pounder Bike Race, with a large turnout of out of state bike racers

VOD Recordings

Back-to-school anxiety for parents amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha
The mental health of parents may suffer due to the stress of the pandemic during the back-to-school season.

News

Pomerelle Pounder bike race set for this weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Pomerelle Pounder bike race set for this weekend with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:13 PM MDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Mustard Seed Ministries prepares for second community food distribution

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:29 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
In response to the effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.1,500 food boxes will be handed out to Twin Falls County residents for the second time, on Saturday.

News

COVID-19 Impacts on 4-H groups and participants

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
With so many things still uncertain with this year’s Twin Falls County Fair, KMVT is putting you first to find out how the constant changes are affecting the many 4-H groups in the area.

News

Governor Little asks Idahoans to wear their masks

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:20 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Little said he also agrees with President Trump that wearing a mask is patriotic.

News

Official: 7 Yellowstone-area grizzly bear attacks this year

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:08 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials have documented seven grizzly bear encounters resulting in injuries so far this year in the three-state greater Yellowstone region, an increase compared to the previous high mark of three injuries in the first half of 2007.

News

Cassia County Joint School District releases plan for reopening schools

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:48 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Similar to the state wide framework, they broke it down into categories of green, yellow and red.