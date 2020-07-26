Advertisement

Lighthouse Christian school announces plan for upcoming school year.

The Lighthouse Christian School is expecting to have in-person instruction this year.
The Lighthouse Christian School is expecting to have in-person instruction this year.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:24 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Lighthouse Christian School is expecting to have in-person instruction this year.

KMVT spoke with secondary principal Tobie Helman, who says after much discussion with parents, they have come to the decision that in-person instruction is what the majority of parents want, and what the students need.

Lighthouse Christian will be basing their plan and health protocols around the state board of education’s back to school framework. They say they are fortunate to have a a small number of students, as it is a lot easier to be properly socially distant.

“It’s going to take all of us in the whole community in the whole state, to give kids the best education they can have this year, and to establish plans and procedures for the future because we don’t really know what the future holds,” said Helman.

Parents who do not feel comfortable sending their kids back to school, do have the option to do online schooling.

Lighthouse will also be making changes to class and lunch schedules in order to limit the amount of interaction between students.

