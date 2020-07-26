Pomerelle Bike Pounder hosts large group of out of state bike racers

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Saturday marked the beginning of the Pomerelle Pounder Bike Race, with a large turnout of out of state bike racers.

What some Idahoans recognize as a snowy ski resort in the winter, has transformed this weekend into the playground of adrenaline seeking downhill bike racers. Several of the racers and attendees KMVT spoke with say they are delighted to compete after seeing several of their events cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KMVT spoke with sibling bike racing duo Jonny and Abby Aldrid from Utah.

“It’s just so fun, the adrenaline that you get when come down the course, just like chilling at the bottom with your friends it’s a super fun environment,” said Jonny Aldrid.

“I think that just the progression like trying new things and feeling like you can actually be fast and competitive on things that used to be scary to you are super fun,” said Abby Aldrid.

The Pomerelle Mountain will be open to all guests from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m. on Sunday for a chance to witness racers competing at three different levels.

