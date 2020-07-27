Big Sky Conference making adjustments for fall sports

FARMINGTON, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) - The Big Sky Conference is pushing back competition for its fall Olympic sports.

September 18 will serve as the first date of competition for soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country, as well as the non-championship seasons for men’s and women’s tennis and softball.

Men’s and women’s golf begins September 14.

According to ISU, the new competition start date will allow each member institution to stagger the return to campus for the rosters of these sports’ teams.

