BSU athletes up for Maxwell Award Watch list
Eight Boise State athletes have been named to preseason watch lists
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Quarterback Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani find themselves on the Maxwell Award Watch list.
The award is a big one, honoring the collegiate player of the year.
Bachmeier is coming off an injury-depleted season, but still made the most of his eight starts, throwing for nearly 19-hundred yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.
Holani rushed for a little more than 1-thousand yards and 10 touchdowns. He also found the end zone three times as a receiver.
Both are incoming sophomores.
