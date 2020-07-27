Advertisement

BSU athletes up for Maxwell Award Watch list

Eight Boise State athletes have been named to preseason watch lists
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Quarterback Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani find themselves on the Maxwell Award Watch list.

The award is a big one, honoring the collegiate player of the year.

Bachmeier is coming off an injury-depleted season, but still made the most of his eight starts, throwing for nearly 19-hundred yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

Holani rushed for a little more than 1-thousand yards and 10 touchdowns. He also found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Both are incoming sophomores.

