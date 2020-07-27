Positive COVID-19 tests raise concern at Hagerman Joint School District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Hagerman Joint School District has meetings scheduled next week to address reopening this Fall, after a couple of students tested positive for COVID-19

The school district sent out a notice this week after a student at the school’s Summer cheerleader camp tested positive for COVID-19. About 16 to 18 students attended the camp, along with two staff members. As of now there are two positive cases of COVID-19, but it is believed the initial student contracted the virus outside of the camp.

“Yeah I think it was a relative, extended family member.. . . so that’s how we were informed,” said Dr. Jim Brown, Hagerman Joint School District superintendent.

The three day camp shut down early Wednesday, and all those who attended, students and staff, have been advised to quarantine for 14 days. Brown said the school is also being disinfected Monday July 27th, and all sports practices are postponed until further notice.

Brown said unfortunately in a small school district this size it's kinda a snowball effect, because a number of the cheerleaders also participated in volleyball. Unfortunately they didn't have enough players, so they had to cancel the scrimmage they have upcoming this week

“My heart really goes out to those student athletes, as well as those coaches who spent time practicing on a regular basis,” said Brown.

The superintendent also said he wants parents to know they were following proper CDC guidelines during the camp.

“The advisor wore a mask, and she also informed the participants to bring hand sanitizer and masks each day. Students wiped down after stunts. The facility was wiped down every day: bleachers, gym floor, restrooms,” said Brown.

Now with heightened awareness and concern, the superintendent has meetings scheduled next Monday and Wednesday to address parents and staffs concerns about reopening this Fall

“It definitely brought our reopening plan to a heightened level. Staff and community want to know what that plan entails. We have an upcoming meeting on Monday, and we also have a zoom host schedule on Wednesday to get some parent feedback and input regarding our plan for the Fall,” said Brown.

The superintendent said as of now the first day of school is scheduled to start on time next month, and Fall sports are scheduled to start on time also.

