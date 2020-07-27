Advertisement

South Central Public Health District clarifies face mask rumors

District advises people find masks that fit well and are breathable, washed daily
It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it
It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With cities and counties around the entire country and here in Idaho mandating masks there is a growing trend of complaints over how much they restrict a person’s ability to breath.

There has been some rumors around that masks are causing people to pass out due to lack of oxygen and people even suffering from carbon dioxide poisoning. Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District told KMVT she has not heard of any case where someone has suffered from carbon dioxide poisoning, but the best thing is to ensure people try several masks and fabric types to ensure they can breath and the cleanliness of masks are also critical.

There is SO much information out there about masks. Some of it new, some of it old. This group in Utah looked at 115...

Posted by South Central Public Health District on Monday, July 27, 2020

“I would highly recommend that if you’re wearing a mask, and I hope that you are, that you wash that mask at least once a day, so that you make sure you don’t get any type of bacteria buildup,” said Brianna Bodily, public information officer with the South Central Public Health District. “You don’t want mold in there, you don’t want bacteria in there. You want to make sure it’s a nice clean piece of fabric you’re covering your face with.”

It is also recommended once you find a mask type that fits well and is breathable to have several so people can rotates them as they wash them.

