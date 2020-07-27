Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Garrett Hottle

Monday, July 27, 2020

It’s going to be a hot one across the region to start our work week as today’s highs are expected to land in the mid-90s across much of the lower valleys. Monsoonal moisture will make a return to the area this afternoon, bringing increase shower and thunderstorm chances this afternoon through the evening. Like the thunderstorms we saw roll through SE Idaho over the weekend, gusty outflow winds and lightning will be the primary threats resulting from today’s storms. Because of this, we do have a Red Flag Warning in effect for Twin Falls County from 6 p.m. this afternoon through midnight. There’s also a series of Fire Weather Watches in effect for the rest of the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley, going into Tuesday when we’ll see a slight chance for more showers and thunderstorms once again. By Wednesday, this activity does look to taper off as we see breezy and dry conditions return to round out the rest of the week. The one exception will be in the Central Mountains, where it’s we could some lingering storms develop.

Tuesday temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley resulting from an increase in cloud cover. However, we’ll warm right back up again on Wednesday, as highs will land in the mid-90s in the Magic Valley and mid-80s in the Wood River Valley. From Wednesday through Friday, it looks like our temperatures will remain in this area for both the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley. While we’ll cool down a few degrees for next weekend, it looks like it’ll be another dry and hot one across southern Idaho.

Winds don’t look to be too crazy over the next week, as 5-15 mph winds are in the forecast more often than not.

Keep cool out there! The showers on Tuesday will be nice, but hopefully there isn’t much lightning to control the fire danger out there!

-----------------------------------------------

SUNDAY NIGHT (July 26, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 61. Winds: West to Southwest 3-8 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 55. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

MONDAY (July 27th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Starting off sunny, but increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening hours with a slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm. High: 94. Winds: North to Southwest 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds during the day with a slight chance of PM rain showers and/or thunderstorms. High: 89. Winds: South to West 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm before midnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 65. Winds: Northwest to Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: A slight chance of a rain shower and/or a thunderstorm before midnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 59. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY (July 28th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 90. Low: 60.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening. High: 84. Low: 54.

WEDNESDAY (July 29th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 94. Low: 63.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 88. Low: 58.

THURSDAY (July 30th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 96. Low: 64.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High: 89. Low: 57.

FRIDAY (July 31st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 96. Low: 63.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 90. Low: 56.

SATURDAY (August 1st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 91. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 88. Low: 54.

SUNDAY (August 2nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 92.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. High: 88.

