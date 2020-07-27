Advertisement

Twin Falls School Board discusses student transportation COVID-19 protocols

(KMVT)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Monday night the Twin Falls School Board will decide whether or not to approve the district’s plans and protocols regarding student transportation.

The board meeting starts at 5 p.m. Monday and is held at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls. The meeting can be watched live at this link.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South Central Public Health District clarifies face mask rumors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
With cities and counties around the entire country and here in Idaho mandating masks there is a growing trend of complaints over how much they restrict a person’s ability to breath.

News

Twin Falls city tax rates expected to be the lowest in eight years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Twin Falls is currently reviewing the 2021 fiscal year budget, which would reduce the city tax rate to the lowest it has been in eight years.

Back To School

Positive COVID-19 tests raise concern at Hagerman Joint School District

Updated: 17 hours ago
The school district sent out a notice this week after a student at the school’s Summer cheerleader camp tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Pomerelle Bike Pounder hosts large group of out of state bike racers

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:18 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Saturday marked the beginning of the Pomerelle Pounder Bike Race, with a large turnout of out of state bike racers.

Latest News

News

750 families receive food in second community food distribution

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:15 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
750 families with a stated need in the Magic Valley have received food boxes for the second time in the County West parking lot.

News

Lighthouse Christian school announces plan for upcoming school year.

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:12 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Lighthouse Christian School is expecting to have in-person instruction this year.

News

News

COVID-19 Impacts on 4-H groups and participants

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:06 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
With so many things still uncertain with this year’s Twin Falls County Fair, KMVT is putting you first to find out how the constant changes are affecting the many 4-H groups in the area.

News

Mustard Seed Ministries prepares for second community food distribution

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:02 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, 1,500 food boxes will be handed out to Twin Falls County residents for the second time Saturday.

News

