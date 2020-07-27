Twin Falls School Board discusses student transportation COVID-19 protocols

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Monday night the Twin Falls School Board will decide whether or not to approve the district’s plans and protocols regarding student transportation.

The board meeting starts at 5 p.m. Monday and is held at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls. The meeting can be watched live at this link.

