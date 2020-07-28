Advertisement

Burley, Twin Falls to meet at state legion tournament

Both teams won their respective initial games on Monday.
Cowboys' Lucas Young prepares to pitch against Idaho Falls on Monday.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With COVID-19 in the picture, the American Legion canceled its national involvement this year.

That meant anyone wishing to play baseball, had to go through their respective post.

Thankfully posts in south central and eastern Idaho went ahead with a state tournament, hosted by Minico High School.

Two local teams advanced for AA, Burley and Twin Falls. We caught the Cowboys in action on Monday morning against the Idaho Falls Grizz.

Twin Falls up 4-0 in the third, when Kolby Slagel smacks one into left, Lucas Young scoring easily, but Jace Mahkle, who hesitated at third, is out at home on the tag by Braden Owens.

Slagel is safe at second.

Grizz threatening late in the game, down 6-1, George Price slides home easily on the wild pitch.

Now 6-2.

Cowboys did most of their damage early, giving young some insurance runs and the victory.

Young went four innings before being replaced by luke moon.

The oldest member of the squad reflects back on his last year of playing legion ball.

“It’s really important for me to just do what I do, put these guys in the best position there because I know that everyone lost their season this year and it kind of sucks, but we’re just going to play when we can and play as hard as we can,” Young explained.

The Cowboys face Burley on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the winner’s bracket. The Green Sox defeated Madison in their opener, 10-4. Scott Ritchie went five innings, striking out five. Ramiro Garcia had three hits, while Kody Condie tagged on four RBI’s. Kameron Kostial had a four-RBI day for the Cats.

Single A state legion baseball is being played in Pocatello.

