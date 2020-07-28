Advertisement

Campfires are being left unattended in the Sawtooth National Forest

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The U.S. Forest Service for the Sawtooth National Forest says last week there were 59 instances of unattended campfires.

The service says there have been 136 of these unattended campfires this year.

These are situations where campers are not fully putting out their fires when leaving the campsite. Julie Thomas, the Public Affairs Officer with Sawtooth National Forest, says a fire is out when it’s coals are cold to the touch. 

Right now, the fire danger on the Sawtooth is high.  Thomas says it won’t be long before the fire danger rating will hit extreme, the highest rating that can be reached

“The problem is even a small, tiny ember can be blown out of the fire pit with just a wisp of wind and literally fall into some duff on the forest floor and start a forest fire,” Thomas said.

Thomas says they have been lucky that only two fires have started from these unattended campfires. Those fires were attended to very quickly. Thomas urges campers to be smart when recreating. 

