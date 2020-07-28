Advertisement

Idaho inmate becomes 2nd in US to receive gender surgery

Adree Edmo, who was born male but identifies as a woman, is the second incarcerated person in the nation to undergo gender confirmation surgery while in prison following a legal dispute that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Source: KIVI/Idaho Dept. of Correction/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho inmate has become the second incarcerated person in the nation to undergo gender confirmation surgery while in prison following a legal dispute that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Idaho Press reports 32-year-old Adree Edmo filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the state of Idaho and the Idaho Department of Correction’s health care provider Corizon Health.

It claimed they violated her Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment by not providing the surgery.

Edmo’s attorney confirms the procedure took place July 10.

Edmo is scheduled to complete a prison sentence in 2021 for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

