Minidoka County Fair begins with 4-H weigh-in

By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Monday kicks off the first day of the Minidoka County Fair.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the fair was almost cancelled this year, but after lots of community discussion, they have decided to go ahead with it.

KMVT was present for the 4-H animal weigh-in Monday morning, and spoke with the leaders involved, who say even though this year has brought some uncertainty, they are still extremely excited to show the community all of their handwork.

“It feels great,” said Becky Hutchings, 4-H Extension coordinator. “We were worried there for a while, but we are happy to hopefully give Minidoka County citizens some kind of sense of normalcy in this new normal.”

The theme this year is “All American flair and the Minidoka Fair,” and it will be going on from Saturday, with open rodeos on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.

