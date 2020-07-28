More Twin Falls County inmates test positive for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - More inmates at the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said a total of 123 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

The jail is waiting for the last batch of test results to be returned.

On Thursday, Sheriff Tom Carter announced 37 inmates tested positive for the virus at that time and expected addition results to be forthcoming.

In all, about 300 inmates and staff were tested.

So far eight staff members have tested positive; KMVT is told they are asymptomatic.

KMVT will continue to follow this story as more results become available.

