New Idaho GOP chairman seeks unity among party, outreach

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna speaks in his office in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014 about introducing a 6.9 percent hike to the education budget for fiscal year 2015. The budget proposal submitted Tuesday includes more money for teacher salaries and classroom technology. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:14 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -BOISE, Idaho (AP) — New Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna says Republicans in the state have an opportunity to unite by focusing more on what they have in common and less on their differences. Republicans elected Luna chairman at their state GOP convention in Nampa in June. Luna inherits a party with growing fractures, including disagreement over the state’s response to the coronavirus. Much of the animus has focused on Gov. Brad Little and state health officials but Luna tells the Idaho Statesman he thinks Little has done a “stellar job.” Luna says he plans more outreach for the party, especially among newcomers to the state. 

