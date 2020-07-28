Advertisement

Southern Idaho showing a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic and Latino population

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the country and Idaho continue to deal with the coronavirus the numbers of daily cases continue to go up.

As these numbers have continued to grow the South Central Public Health District have continued to see a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic and Latino population. In Southern Idaho Hispanic and Latino’s make up about 29 percent of the population according to census.gov but account for just over 35 percent of the confirmed and probably cases based on numbers from the health districts website. One contributing factor in these numbers could be the number of Hispanic and Latino residents working in the food processing industry.

“Our food processing facilities are uniquely built to provide this specific disease an excellent opportunity to spread among employees,” said Brianna Bodily, public information officer with the South Central Public Health District. “Now, these same facilities have been working very hard to prevent the spread of this disease among their employees, but just by the nature of these jobs, the way they’re set up it’s just really easy for this disease to jump from one person to another.”

Bodily went on to say the health district is continuing to work with community partners to ensure all employers and employees understand COVID-19 cannot be treated like a normal cold and people must self-isolate if infected or if they have been around someone with a confirmed case.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

Coronavirus

Despite judge’s order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The U.S. government did not release 100 immigrant children detained with their parents despite this week’s deadline set by a judge who had described family detention centers as “on fire” due to the threat of the coronavirus.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — July 27, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday 517 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 18,694. So far, nearly 6,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus

Amid soaring Florida coronavirus cases, governor criticized

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida’s average number of new cases has soared more than 1,500% since the governor declared it reopened in early May.

News

Twin Falls School Board discusses student transportation COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil and Vanessa Grieve
School district officials continue to make plans for unprecedented health concerns in schools this fall.

National Politics

Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ
Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National

AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.