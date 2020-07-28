Southern Idaho showing a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic and Latino population

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the country and Idaho continue to deal with the coronavirus the numbers of daily cases continue to go up.

As these numbers have continued to grow the South Central Public Health District have continued to see a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic and Latino population. In Southern Idaho Hispanic and Latino’s make up about 29 percent of the population according to census.gov but account for just over 35 percent of the confirmed and probably cases based on numbers from the health districts website. One contributing factor in these numbers could be the number of Hispanic and Latino residents working in the food processing industry.

“Our food processing facilities are uniquely built to provide this specific disease an excellent opportunity to spread among employees,” said Brianna Bodily, public information officer with the South Central Public Health District. “Now, these same facilities have been working very hard to prevent the spread of this disease among their employees, but just by the nature of these jobs, the way they’re set up it’s just really easy for this disease to jump from one person to another.”

Bodily went on to say the health district is continuing to work with community partners to ensure all employers and employees understand COVID-19 cannot be treated like a normal cold and people must self-isolate if infected or if they have been around someone with a confirmed case.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.