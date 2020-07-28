Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Southern Idaho until midnight tonight. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past few weeks and with the potential for lightning today, there is an increased risk of fires starting. Also, any fires that do start today are going to have the ability to spread quickly due to gusty outflow winds from these thunderstorms as well as the fact that it is so dry out there.

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day today as a storm system works its way through our area. With these thunderstorms today, the main hazards are going to be frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, small to medium-sized hail, and gusty winds up to 60 mph, so if you are going to be outside at all, definitely keep an eye to the sky. It is also going to be cooler today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are only going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow and Thursday are then going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening and mainly in the higher terrain, as we continue to have some lingering mid-level moisture around our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over the next two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Thursday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday is then going to be the hottest day we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 90s and low to mid 100s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be mainly sunny and dry on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

It is then going to be a little bit cooler, but still hot this weekend and early next week as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 90s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend and early next week as high pressure is going to continue to remain in control of our weather.

TODAY (TUESDAY, JULY 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around. Not as warm. Winds: South 5-10 mph during the morning, then NNW 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph during the morning, then NW 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 80

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally before midnight. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 54

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, JULY 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A few stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. Hot. Winds: East 5-15 mph during the morning, then NNE 5-15 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. High: 87

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: East 5-15 mph. Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 56

THURSDAY, JULY 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Very hot and a little breezy. High: 99 Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 59

FRIDAY, JULY 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Very hot. High: 101 Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Very hot. High: 94 Low: 57

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. High: 95 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90 Low: 55

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 95 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 91 Low: 56

MONDAY, AUGUST 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 94

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 91

