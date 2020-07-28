Advertisement

Vigil to bring awareness to human trafficking scheduled in Twin Falls

The event will begin at 6:45 on Wednesday at the City Park
An event to bring awareness to Human Trafficking will take place at the half shell in the Twin Falls City Park on Wednesday. (KMVT/KSVT)
An event to bring awareness to Human Trafficking will take place at the half shell in the Twin Falls City Park on Wednesday. (KMVT/KSVT)(Garrett Hottle)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An event to bring awareness to human trafficking will be held at the Twin Falls City Park on Wednesday. One of the events organizers Ashley Bailey says battery operate candles will be provided for children, and the wearing of face mask is encouraged. Attendees are slated to arrive at the park starting at 6:45 p.m., and it will kick off with a speech and original song by event organizer Andrea Chatterton. Event organizer Ashley Bailey tells KMVT everyone from the public is invited to Wednesday’s vigil, and informational packets will provided with information on the problem of human trafficking and how the public can help fight against it.

Schedule of event proceedings. Provided by Andrea Chatterton & Ashley Bailey
Schedule of event proceedings. Provided by Andrea Chatterton & Ashley Bailey(KMVT)

