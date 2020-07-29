Animal rescue shelter in Buhl at risk of closing down

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The founder of the Trinity Animal Rescue Center (TARC) in Buhl says due to a lack of donations following the pandemic, she’s facing the real possibility of closing down.

“I’m a non profit organization and we just started last year,” Maria Kosielowski of the center said. “But since covid-19 hit , we’ve had absolutely no help.”

Kosielowski immigrated to America from Germany in the early 1990s, and her passion for rescuing animals has brought her to Buhl, where her no-kill shelter has more than 30 rescued animals including chickens, several horses, a mini donkey, and dogs and cats.

"Picolo" a 2 year old Mini donkey at the Trinity Animal Rescue Center in Buhl, stares on from his pen. (Garrett Hottle | KMVT)

“Prior to Covid-19 we rescued four equines from a kill pen in Texas,” she said. “We rescued them from certain death.”

She says she had an investor covering a majority of the cost for the shelter, but that they recently had to pull their financial commitment.

“Since everybody is so strung up with money nobody can actually donate anything.” she said.

Kosielowski said shes applied for disaster loans and government assistance to get her center back on it’s feet, but that at this moment she’s just thinking about finding funding short-term, to be able to feed her animals.

“I’d like to ask the community for any help in helping me keep these animals lives,” Kosielowski said. “I’ll do whatever I can to keep these animals alive and not see their lives endangered.”

If you’d like more information on how to donate, or to view how to sponsor or adopt an animal at the Trinity Animal Rescue Shelter you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.