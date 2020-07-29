Burley gets off to hot start, but can’t finish against Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The journey to a American Legion baseball state championship is nearly coming to a close.

Burley generated some offense early and took advantage of Twin Falls’ miscues.

Runners on for Scott Ritchie and he smacks this line drive into left center and now it’s 4-0.

They chase Cowboys’ starter Kolby Slagel out of the inning.

Otho Savage pitching for Twin Falls now, he throws a wild pitch and Jce Robinson slides into score.

The Green Sox take a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the first.

But Twin Falls strikes back...

They score five runs of their own in the inning.

Twin Falls goes onto win, 18-8.

Burley will now play Blackfoot on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game, Twin Falls takes on the Idaho Falls Tigers at seven in the quarterfinal.

The Idaho State “A” legion baseball tournament taking place at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.

Representing south central Idaho, Buhl and Wood River.

The latter won Monday night’s game against the Idaho Falls Grizz to advance to the winners bracket and face the Idaho Falls Tigers.

No word yet on who won tonight's contest.

Buhl fell to Malad on Monday and then defeated Shelley Tuesday morning. The Tribe will play Wednesday at 4:30.

