Construction on Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse delayed until 2021
Construction expected to take place next year, no specific date available
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Texas Roadhouse spokesman confirmed to KMVT construction of the Twin Falls restaurant has been delayed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Via phone call, the restaurant’s Senior Director of Public Relations Travis Doster said a specific date on when the construction will begin is still uncertain, but that residents of Twin Falls should rest assured that the project and construction of the restaurant is still a go.
“Idaho has been great for us,” Doster said. “We’re just as excited as the citizens to bring a Texas Roadhouse to Twin Falls.”
The Twin Falls location restaurant will be the sixth store in Idaho, and bring about 140-150 jobs, and have the economic impact of $1.2 M per year says Doster.
The restaurant is slated to be build in the Magic Valley Mall property, along Pole Line Road, near Olive Garden.
