Advertisement

Construction on Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse delayed until 2021

Construction expected to take place next year, no specific date available
A spokesperson for the Kentucky based restaurant chain, Texas Roadhouse, says a restaurant is still on track to come to Twin Falls.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky based restaurant chain, Texas Roadhouse, says a restaurant is still on track to come to Twin Falls.(KMVT)
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Texas Roadhouse spokesman confirmed to KMVT construction of the Twin Falls restaurant has been delayed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Via phone call, the restaurant’s Senior Director of Public Relations Travis Doster said a specific date on when the construction will begin is still uncertain, but that residents of Twin Falls should rest assured that the project and construction of the restaurant is still a go.

Update on Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse ------> The Senior Director of Public Relations at Texas Roadhouse, Travis...

Posted by Garrett Hottle on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

“Idaho has been great for us,” Doster said. “We’re just as excited as the citizens to bring a Texas Roadhouse to Twin Falls.”

The Twin Falls location restaurant will be the sixth store in Idaho, and bring about 140-150 jobs, and have the economic impact of $1.2 M per year says Doster.

The restaurant is slated to be build in the Magic Valley Mall property, along Pole Line Road, near Olive Garden.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School districts won’t put cleaning supplies on back-to-school shopping lists

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Students won't need to bring cleaning supplies to school, but they are more than welcome to.

News

Climber’s chalk coronavirus study traces back to Idaho

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
A research initiative with ties to a southern Idaho climbing gym is looking at how climber’s chalk could be useful in reducing the risk of spread or infection of coronavirus on plastic surfaces.

News

Climber’s chalk coronavirus study traces back to Idaho

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
An ongoing research initiative conducted by researchers at De Montfort University in Leicester, England traces back to a co-owner of Gemstone Climbing Center in Twin Falls. The research initiative is commissioned by the Association of British Climbing Walls, and is looking at how climber’s chalk could be useful in reducing the risk of spread or infection of coronavirus on plastic surfaces.

Crime

Utah prosecutors to pursue death penalty in murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Utah prosecutors will pursue the death penalty against a California man accused of shooting and killing a motorist last year.

Latest News

State

Idaho groups seek liability shield during virus pandemic.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizations that advocate for schools, counties, county sheriffs and businesses say they want lawmakers called back into session to create a liability shield for protection against COVID-19-related lawsuits.

State

Simplot phosphate mine expansion approved in eastern Idaho

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S land managers have approved a final plan for expanding an open-pit phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho proposed by Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Twin Falls School District to require masks at schools in certain situations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The Twin Falls School District voted 5-0 Monday night to require masks in certain school protocols.

News

COVID-19 cases disproportionately effecting Hispanic and Latino community

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
South Central Public Health District have continued to see a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic and Latino population.

News

Life off the range

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The Bureau of Land Management placed more than 7,000 wild horses and burros into private homes nationwide in 2019