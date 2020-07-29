Advertisement

Idaho groups seek liability shield during virus pandemic.

Organizations that advocate for schools, counties, county sheriffs and businesses say they want lawmakers called back into session to create a liability shield for protection against COVID-19-related lawsuits.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizations that advocate for schools, counties, county sheriffs and businesses say they want lawmakers called back into session to create a liability shield for protection against COVID-19-related lawsuits.

The Judiciary and Rules Working Group on Tuesday took no action but plans to meet again later this week to consider legislation to be sent to Republican Gov. Brad Little.

Little is the only one with the authority to call a special session.

Speakers told the working group that compelling children to go to school who then get the coronavirus could leave districts open to lawsuits.

Some lawmakers say a liability shield would remove incentives for businesses and government to take precautions.

