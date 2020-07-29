Advertisement

Kohl’s stores will close for Thanksgiving

Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy are closing, too
The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.
The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Add Kohl’s to the growing list of U.S. retailers closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays,” said Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass.

Other retailers closing for Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

