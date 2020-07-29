Advertisement

More than 700 animals adopted at Twin Falls Animal Shelter in 2020

Numbers of cats without a home rises during summer months
The Director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says this time of year is what they refer to as cat season. A period when they see hundreds of cats brought into the shelter.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says more than 700 animals have been adopted this year, but that the shelter is starting to see an increase in the number of cats without a home.

“Today we have adopted 712 animals in 2020, and that’s a good number,” Director Debbie Blackwood said. “But this is cat season, and we do have hundreds of cats coming to our shelter.”

A sign outside the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, says face masks are mandatory and there's a 10 person limit in the building.
Throughout the pandemic, Blackwood said the number of adoptions and animals they’ve taken in has fluctuated,

“When we closed it was severe reduction of animals, but also we were doing curbside adoptions, and our adoptions were excellent.” she said. “And as soon as we opened we saw the number of animals skyrocket.”

Blackwood said the past six weeks adoptions at the shelter have started to pick back up again, and she’s hopeful people will be interested in adopting some of the shelter’s cats.

“Please come and adopt our cats,” she said. “They’re all spayed or neutered, micro chipped, and wormed.”

Blackwood said the only thing that cats don’t come with out the door is a rabies vaccination, which the adopter will have to get as soon as possible depending upon the age of the animal.

Adult cats have a $24 adoption fee and kittens have a $63 adoption fee. For more information on how you to adopt a shelter dog or pet, you can visit their website or call them at (208) 736-2299.

