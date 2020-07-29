Advertisement

Physical education and sports in school in the age of COVID-19

Fall sports start August 10th
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Schools will be back in session in a few weeks. Being active is a part of school life.

“That allows these kids to be able to have that outlet, like I was saying,” Kimberly High School Girls Soccer Coach Suzy Harper said. “Give them some exercise for their mental health and for their physical health. They need to have it. I think we are really challenging these kids right now by taking so much away.”

Twin Falls School District elementary schools will be having Physical Education classes this year.

"We're just going to be encouraging activities to promote social distancing and yet still allow kids to be active and creative, and have fun," said Twin Falls Elementary Programs Director Teresa Jones.

At the high school level, fall sports start on August 10th. Workouts have been going on for most of the summer. Coach Harper says players just want to play.

"We haven't had any problems. The kids are anxious to be out there and to be playing and it's been a great thing to get them out," Harper said.

In sports like soccer, Idaho mandates social distancing outside of the field of play, including no post game handshakes and water bottles. Just to be able to play for the time being, though, is major.

"Sports and other activities even outside of school have created those opportunities for kids to be able to interact, to be able to find themselves to grow and progress. When that is taken from them, I feel the community is impacted," Harper said.

Harper is worried about interruptions, but is hopeful her seniors get one last full season on the pitch.

