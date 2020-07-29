Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for part of Southern Idaho on Friday as it is going to be very hot outside as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the higher elevations and the low to mid 100s in the lower elevations. Since it is going to be so hot outside, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit your time outdoors (especially during the afternoon and evening) if at all possible.

We are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies today with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the higher terrain, as we continue to have some lingering mid-level moisture around our area from yesterday’s storm system. It is also going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have clear skies, mostly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be very hot tomorrow as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as well, especially in the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday is then going to be the hottest day we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 90s and low to mid 100s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be mainly sunny and dry on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are then expected on Saturday as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be hot on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 90s in the Magic Valley. A cold front is then going to provide us with some relief from these hot temperatures on Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, JULY 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph during the morning, then NNE 5-10 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 93

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North 3-8 mph during the morning, then SW 5-10 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 86

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 56

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, JULY 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Very hot and a little breezy. Winds: ESE 5-20 mph. High: 99

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph during the morning, then SE 5-10 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 90

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mild. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph. Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 59

FRIDAY, JULY 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Very hot. High: 101 Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Very hot. High: 93 Low: 59

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Not as hot. High: 96 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Not as hot. High: 90 Low: 57

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. High: 95 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 91 Low: 56

MONDAY, AUGUST 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 94 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 90 Low: 54

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as warm. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Not as warm. High: 85

