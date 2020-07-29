Advertisement

Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s message is returned

Actor Ryan Reynolds offered $5,000 if someone brought it back
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.(Source: Mara Soriano, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Vancouver, British Columbia (Gray News) – Mara Soriano and her teddy bear have been reunited.

Two men found the special bear with her dying mother’s recorded message and returned it to Soriano late Tuesday at CBC studios.

“Mamabear is home,” Soriano tweeted.

The effort to bring them back together caught the attention of celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, who offered $5,000 for the return of the stuffed bear.

“Thank you everyone who searched high and low,” Reynolds tweeted. “Vancouver is awesome.”

Soriano said it was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Soriano said the men who returned the bear told her they found it with the original thief in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park, the CBC reported.

Her mother died last year at age 53. The message from her was recorded before she went into hospice.

It says, “I love you.”

