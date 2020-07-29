The Twin Falls School District will require masks at schools in certain situations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District voted five to zero Monday Night to require masks in certain school protocols.

If the schools are in the green protocol, where there is no community spread of COVID-19, masks are not required.

If schools are in yellow protocol, which is minimal community spread, or orange, which is moderate community spread, masks will be required.

In those situations, there will also be certain times where students can take masks off.

These include breakfast, lunch, recess, and other situations where social distancing is possible.

“We have purchased three masks for each student and each district employee that they will be given to use so they will not have to go out and buy any masks,” Associate Superintendent of the Twin Falls School District Bill Brulotte said. “They can buy additional masks if they want to, but we have three for everybody.”

The school district says they will allow for exemptions. A note from certified medical personnel will be required.

A protocol decision is likely to come from the school district on or after August 10th.

