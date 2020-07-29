Utah prosecutors to pursue death penalty in murder case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah prosecutors will pursue the death penalty against a California man accused of shooting and killing a motorist last year.

Jonathan Llana is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Gwyther and injuring his passenger in May 2019 as the two were driving in northern Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the last time a person was sentenced to death in Utah was in 2008, but he died of natural causes in 2018.

Llana is charged with a count of aggravated murder, one charge of attempted aggravated murder and six counts of felony discharge of a firearm. His attorney declined to comment.

