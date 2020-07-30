Advertisement

Boise State-Florida State game likely canceled

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The chances of Florida State traveling to Boise State this year are slim to none.

The ACC’s university presidents approved a plan Wednesday, for an 11-game schedule.

All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.

The only way the teams could play is if Boise goes to Tallahassee, again. Otherwise the game scheduled for September 19 is canceled.

BSU defeated FSU 36-31 on August 31, 2019.

