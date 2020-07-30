Advertisement

Burley rallies to eliminate Blackfoot

The Green Sox stay alive at the AA state legion tournament
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Burley took down the top-ranked team from the east, Madison, on Monday in the first round of the state legion baseball tournament, before falling to Twin Falls last night.

Now they’re trying to keep their hopes alive facing Blackfoot in a loser-out game.

Bottom of the second, Burley down 1-0, Aiden Ottley trying to steal, but he’s tagged out by Jace Grimmett.

Same inning, Ramiro Garcia rips one to the gap, diving attempt by Stryker Wood, no good...

Garcia with a stand-up double.

Next batter, Nate Goodwin fools Matt Evans on the off-speed pitch.

One out now, another opportunity for wood, but he misses and Burley ties up the game, as Garcia comes in.

Top of three, same score, Eli Hayes smokes a sharply hit ball up the middle, two runs would come into score, the Broncos up 3-1. That would be the score going into the bottom of the inning as well.

The Green Sox get the bats going, as they tie up the game after three.

Burley wins this one on a walk-off, 9-8 the final, in a very back and forth affair.

The Green Sox face Idaho Falls on Thursday at four.

