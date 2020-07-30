Advertisement

Duncan, Rocky Gale

July 29, 2020, age 66
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLEY—Rocky Gale Duncan, 66, formerly of Burley, Idaho and St. George Utah, passed away at his home in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a brave and fearless 15-year battle against cancer.

Rocky was born March 6, 1954, in Jerome, Idaho, to Howard Duncan and Carma Griffith. He was raised to be a farmer from a young age, even helping his family settle their farm on the Burley Butte when he was only eight. When he wasn’t helping on the farm, he could be found enjoying his many other hobbies.  He always loved riding motorcycles and snowmobiles; water skiing, snow skiing, and pretty much anything that took him on an adventure.

He was first diagnosed with cancer at 27 years old. He fought hard and was able to go on and be married in 1982, and later sealed to his eternal companion, Susan Anne McNutt. They were blessed with two daughters, Ainslie and Brittany. Rocky and Susan raised their family in Burley on the family farm. 

After their kids were raised, they sold the farm and moved to St. George. Rocky was diagnosed with cancer a second time at 51 years of age. He once again fought hard, despite being sent home to die numerous times during his long battle. His wife and daughters continually searched out new treatments to try to help him beat the cancer. He outlived most other patients in the many trials he participated in.

Even though he was forced to retire early for health reasons, he never stopped working. He learned many new skills and blessed his family and friends by helping them with any projects they needed help with. Some of his greatest pride was felt in how handy his own daughters had become by shadowing him as he helped them with all of their own projects.

Later in life he was filled with the joy that being a grandpa brings. He could always be found helping one of them build a new toy or creating a Lego house. They always knew to ask their G-pa to fix a flat tire on a bike or help repair a toy that was no longer working. He could always be counted on to figure out how to fix pretty much anything that broke.

He will be greatly missed until they can all meet again.

Rocky is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughters, Ainslie Duncan of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Brittany (Troy) Jensen of Lehi, Utah; and his grandchildren, Zackary Jensen, Vivian Jensen, Weston Jensen, and Claire Jensen. He also leaves behind his older brothers, Scott Duncan of Burley, and Ronnie (Barbara) Shockley of Kimberly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Judy Duncan of Kimberly, and Dixie Duncan of Burley.

A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho.  A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 .  Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort.

Due to COVID-19 recommendations, it is requested that those attending the viewing or the graveside service wear a mask and practice social distancing.

