Inmate walks away from South Boise Women’s Correctional Center

The inmate was scheduled to be eligible for parole on June 1, 2025
Idaho Department of Correction says inmate Michelle Rene Descharme, 49, was last seen at 6 p.m. near a truck stop at Broadway and Interstate-84.
Idaho Department of Correction says inmate Michelle Rene Descharme, 49, was last seen at 6 p.m. near a truck stop at Broadway and Interstate-84.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho Department of Correction inmate walked away from custody Wednesday in Boise.

Idaho DOC is looking for Michelle Rene Descharme, 49. She was last seen at 6 p.m. near a truck stop at Broadway and Interstate-84.

Descharme was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a blue T-shirt. She is white with brown hair, hazel eyes and an olive completion. Is 5-foot, 11-incehs tall and weighs 250 pounds.

She is an inmate from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center. Her record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery in Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bannock, Bingham and Ada counties.

According to an IDOC news release, Descharrme was scheduled to be eligible for parole on June 1, 2025. Her sentence was scheduled to be discharged on May 31, 2031.

Anyone with information about Descharme’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

