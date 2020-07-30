Advertisement

Inmate with COVID-19 dies

FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:01 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 died yesterday. The Idaho Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Frank Dawson Conover was transported to a Boise hospital for treatment from The Idaho State Correction Center where he was tested positive for the virus. Officials with the Department of Corrections say he was also being treated for other serious underlying health conditions.

Latest News

News

Animal rescue shelter in Buhl at risk of closing down

Updated: 10 hours ago
Kosielowski immigrated to America from Germany in the early 1990s, and her passion for rescuing animals has brought her to Buhl, where her no-kill shelter has more than 30 rescued animals including chickens, several horses, a mini donkey, and dogs and cats.

News

More than 700 animals adopted at Twin Falls Animal Shelter in 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says more than 700 animals have been adopted this year, but that the shelter is starting to see an increase in the number of cats without a home.

News

I-84 crash blocks westbound traffic east of Jerome

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho State Police is currently on scene of a crash, westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 173, east of Jerome.

News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker — July 28, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday 528 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 19,222 — 18,072 are confirmed cases and 1,150 are probable COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

More Twin Falls County inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
More inmates at the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Construction on Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse delayed until 2021

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Senior Director of Public Relations at Texas Roadhouse, Travis Doster, confirmed with KMVT that construction of the restaurant in Twin Falls, ID has been delayed due to the pandemic. Via phone call Doster said a specific date on when the construction will begin is still uncertain, but that residents of Twin Falls should rest assured that the project and construction of the restaurant is still a go.

News

School districts won’t put cleaning supplies on back-to-school shopping lists

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Students won't need to bring cleaning supplies to school, but they are more than welcome to.

News

Climber’s chalk coronavirus study traces back to Idaho

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
A research initiative with ties to a southern Idaho climbing gym is looking at how climber’s chalk could be useful in reducing the risk of spread or infection of coronavirus on plastic surfaces.

News

Crime

Utah prosecutors to pursue death penalty in murder case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Utah prosecutors will pursue the death penalty against a California man accused of shooting and killing a motorist last year.