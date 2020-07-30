Inmate with COVID-19 dies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 died yesterday. The Idaho Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Frank Dawson Conover was transported to a Boise hospital for treatment from The Idaho State Correction Center where he was tested positive for the virus. Officials with the Department of Corrections say he was also being treated for other serious underlying health conditions.

