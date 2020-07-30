Advertisement

Magic Valley Cinema sets reopening date for Aug. 21

Cinema West, owner of Twin Fall's Magic Valley Cinema releases safety precautions for reopening
The Magic Valley Cinema reopening date is set for Aug. 21 Cinema West said operating hours at the movie theater will be reduced and staggered to award maximum social distancing is possible.
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls’ Magic Valley Cinema, located at the Magic Valley Mall is slated to reopen Aug. 21.

The cinema will initially open at reduced operating hours and staggered showtimes to ensure physical distancing, according to a press release from Cinema West Executive Director James Howard.

Auditoriums will also, have limited capacities (50% occupancy) under local ordinances, and two seats adjacent to a guest seat selection will be blocked to ensure 6-foot distancing.

Cinema West, owner of Twin Falls Magic Valley Cinema located at the Magic Valley Mall announced the Aug. 21 planned reopening in a press release on Thursday.
For the first few weeks following the Aug. 21 reopen date, the cinema will be featuring encore presentations of previously released blockbusters. Some of those films include hits such as “Empire Strikes Back”, “Black Panther”, and “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

All-day movie marathon passes will be available to view those classic movies at the cost of $7.50. A reduced ticket price of $5 per adult and $3 for children/seniors will be provided every day for showings of the previously released blockbusters. New film releases will be subject to regular ticket pricing.

Included in the Cinema West press release is a sampling of new upcoming film releases.

  • Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, on August 21st
  • Antebellum on August 21st
  • The New Mutants on August 28th
  • Tenet on September 3rd
  • Bill & Ted Face the Music on September 1st
  • The King’s Man on September 18th
  • Wonder Woman 1984 on Oct. 2nd
  • Black Widow on Nov. 6th,
  • No Time to Die and Soul on Nov. 20th.
  • Free Guy on Dec. 11th
  • West Side Story on Dec. 18th

To ensure a safe movie-going experience, enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols will be employed and there will be elevated expectations for both employees and guests.

Some of those enhanced cleaning measures in the theater will include the treatment of high-touch surfaces with a nontoxic microbe shield and the sanitization of auditoriums every 30 minutes between showtimes. Cinema employees will undergo health screenings before work and will wear face coverings and gloves. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings unless eating or drinking.

A full list of enhanced sanitization protocols, as well as expectations for employees and guests, is outlined in Cinema West’s Pledge of Safety included below.

