Rise up Against Human Trafficking event to be held in Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An event on the Rupert City Square will be held Thursday in the hopes of bringing awareness to human trafficking.

July 30 is World Day Against Human Trafficking and all across the United States people will be recognizing those who have been abused by human trafficking.

In Rupert, the Wilson Theater has donated its building for a program created by a police officer and a survivor of human trafficking and then a short walk around the Rupert Square.

The program begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday and is one of many throughout the United States on Thursday.

“We’re going to be excited to hear what they have to say,” said Taylor Gee, one of the organizers of the event. “After we have the guest speaker, we are going to go on to the Rupert Square and do some laps around the square as part of the demonstration that is going on around the world tomorrow night and we are just going to show our support and show that we are ready to make changes.”

The event is open to everyone.

Operation Underground Railroad is the nonprofit organization aimed at rescuing children from sex trafficking.

“I do know that Operation Underground Railroad has assisted in their 4,000 rescue worldwide, and then I believe they have assisted in 1,200 arrests related to child trafficking,” said Syrah Burton, another organizer. “And again while they do focus on mainly children, this trafficking, it doesn’t discriminate. It’s human trafficking of all ages, races, sexes, religions, everything. So you can help education yourself by going to their website and doing an online training.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.