Salute to Farmers: Driscoll Brothers Farm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Driscoll family has produced three generations of farmers. One farmer of the latest generation has been calling the Magic Valley home since 2007.

“My grandpa had a motto: ‘Work is play. Play is work,,‘” said Hazelton Farm Manager Landon Driscoll. “You’re gonna do it 95% of your life so you might as well enjoy it. And that’s kind of how farming is and, especially for myself.”

Landon, his two brothers, and their father make up Driscoll Brothers Farm. The business spreads across land in Jerome, Hazelton, American Falls, and Aberdeen. In the Magic Valley, Landon Driscoll manages about 5,100 acres.

“A lot of hours, a lot of hard work, but it’s enjoyable to see the hard work you do pay off at the end,” Driscoll said. “It’s just something real enjoyable. I can bring my kids out here. They enjoy working. Teach them a lot of life lessons. Some of my kids want to come back and farm, some of them want to go do other jobs, and that’s fine, but at least they got the basis of knowing how to work hard.”

Driscoll manages sugar beets, potatoes and barley in the Magic Valley. This season has been a little crazy with an early cold snap and COVID-19, but Driscoll says things are getting better.

“It was challenging this year to get going but looking at the crops; right now they look pretty good overall,” Driscoll said. “The beet fields are looking a lot better than what they did in the springtime. So, it should end up being a decent year. Might not be any record breakers, but it should be able to have a decent crop by the end of the year.”

For Driscoll, helping the people he works with and helping the community is always in the back of his mind.

“Being able to feed the people in the world. The crops we grow, they get sold around the world,” Driscoll said. “So, just knowing that you can be able to help make a difference in the world, it is very rewarding.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.