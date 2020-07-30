Advertisement

Senator, union leader: Postal Service considers downsizing

In this Wednesday Jan 29, 2020 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to the Senate chamber after a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking worries ahead the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
In this Wednesday Jan 29, 2020 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to the Senate chamber after a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking worries ahead the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday, July 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:22 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.

Manchin said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere, prompting him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for an explanation.

The possible cutbacks come as DeJoy, a major donor to President Donald Trump who took control of the agency last month, moves to eliminate overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers, potentially causing a delay in mail deliveries. A recent document from the Postal Service, obtained by The Associated Press, described the need for an “operational pivot” to make the cash-strapped agency financially stable.

"It's just asinine to think that you can shut something down or throttle it back in terms of the pandemic when basically the lifeline for voting and democracy is going to be in the hands of the Postal Service," Manchin, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday.

He said at least two post offices in West Virginia had been scheduled to close next month but that the agency had "slowed" its plans.

A spokesman for the Postal Service referred questions to a prior statement from DeJoy, which said the agency "has experienced over a decade of financial losses, with no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis." The statement goes on to say that "it is critical that the Postal Service take a fresh look at our operations and make necessary adjustments."

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 200,000 postal workers and retirees, said there's "definitely buzz" about closures although he said he was not aware of specific details. A spokesman for the union said rank-and-file postal employees have been told by managers that their offices are being targeted for potential cutbacks.

"The logical conclusion is that he's going to try to close some post offices," Dimondstein said of the postmaster general's belt-tightening strategies.

The coronavirus pandemic has created further strain on Postal Service finances. The service reported a $4.5 billion loss for the quarter ending in March, before the full effects of the shutdown sank in.

Manchin's letter noted that the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March included authorization for the agency to borrow up to $10 billion from the U.S. Treasury. The money was intended to help the Postal Service maintain essential services during the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, not only has little to none of that funding been utilized, you are now proposing the very cuts that we sought to avoid with that emergency line of credit," Manchin said in his letter.

Later Wednesday, Treasury announced it had reached agreement with the Postal Service on the terms of any future borrowing but also said the service was able to fund its operations at this time without using a loan.

___

The Associated Press produced this coverage with support from Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Push to renew Voting Rights Act after Rep. John Lewis' death

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
The 1965 act was largely invalidated by the Supreme Court in 2013, specifically a portion that required states and counties with a history of discrimination to seek permission from the federal government to make election changes.

News

Inmate with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A 66-year-old inmate died at the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with wind, heavy rain

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The storm's path could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend. Forecasters are encouraging officials in Florida to be alert.

Coronavirus

Father, son with COVID-19 forced into Hawaii isolation facility after breaking quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KHNL Staff
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.

Latest News

National

Father, son with COVID-19 detained at Hawaii facility after teen refused to isolate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.

National

Police search for missing Ga. mother after 2-year-old son found wandering alone in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
Family members say the 21-year-old mother from Georgia has no connections to South Florida, and they don’t know why she and her son were in the area. They also say she would have never left the toddler alone.

National

Family hasn't heard from missing mother whose son was found wandering alone in two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Family members say the 21-year-old mother from Georgia has no connections to South Florida, and they don’t know why she and her son were in the area. They also say she would have never left the toddler alone.

National

Family pleads for justice after baby girl shot in car on Chicago freeway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The baby's family is asking the public to help find her shooter. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

National

10-month-old girl critically injured in shooting on Chicago freeway

Updated: 4 hours ago
The baby's family is pleading with the public to help find her shooter. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

National Politics

Trump downplays West Texas energy worries, attacks Democrats

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Trump took sweeping digs at so-called “crazy left radical Democrats” on a fundraising trip to the fracking fields of West Texas. The oil and gas industry is struggling with the pandemic economic downturn and global oversupply.