Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Thursday, July 30, 2020

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Lincoln County, Minidoka County, Cassia County, and southeastern Blaine County for today and/or tomorrow as it is going to be very hot outside as high temperatures are going to be around 100 degrees in the lower elevations. Since it is going to be so hot outside, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit your time outdoors (especially during the afternoon and evening) if at all possible.

We are going to have mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be very hot today as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy today as well, especially in the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight, and mostly clear skies and dry conditions after midnight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to be the hottest day we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 90s and low to mid 100s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are then expected on Saturday as another weak disturbance works its way through our area. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be hot on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley. A cold front is then going to provide us with some relief from these hot temperatures as we head into next Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as this cold front works its way through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

TODAY (THURSDAY, JULY 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Very hot and a little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. High: 99

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 90

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mild and a little breezy. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph. Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 59

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JULY 31):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Very hot and a little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. High: 101

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot and a little breezy. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. High: 93

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: NNW 3-8 mph before midnight, then SE 5-15 mph after midnight. Low: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 60

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. High: 98 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot. High: 92 Low: 58

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 97 Low: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 92 Low: 57

MONDAY, AUGUST 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 94 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and hot. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 90 Low: 54

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and not as warm. High: 87 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 85 Low: 51

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 83

