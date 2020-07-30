Advertisement

Twin Falls teen hosts blood drive to fill critical need

American Red Cross in need of blood drive hosts
The American Red Cross is looking for people to host blood drives.
The American Red Cross is looking for people to host blood drives.(American Red Cross)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The American Red Cross is always looking for people to donate blood or plasma, but right now they are looking for a different type of volunteer, a blood drive host.

One Twin Falls High School senior wanted to step in to help, Abigail Coombs is hosting a blood drive for her senior project Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Event Center.

“I wanted to step up and give the community the opportunity to donate because we are in such a crucial need for blood donations because of the virus,” said Coombs. “With hurricanes coming in through Florida, they need the donations as much as possible and every donation you give is available to save three lives if not more.”

About 80% of blood drives are hosted by businesses, schools and other community organizations, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those blood drives have had to be put on hold.

“In the Magic Valley, we have a lot of people who are generous and host blood drives for us, but we could use some more,” said the regional CEO Nicole Sirak Irwin. “And so if you have a space that would be available or if you have a group of about 50 people that you think you could get to donate at your church or one of your civic groups, you can contact us and we can have you be a blood drive host for us.”

The Red Cross currently has a higher need for blood donations.

“Every summer we have a critical need for blood,” Irwin said. “There is a bigger demand. There are car accidents and things where more blood is needed, and then there is a drop in donations at this time where people are on vacations and schools are closed. So yeah, we have a critical need right now for blood.”

Coombs says it’s her small way of helping the community.

“Donating blood is a really great way to help people who don’t otherwise get help on their own, donating is just a great way to just help,” Coombs said.

Every blood donation through the American Red Cross is now tested for coronavirus antibodies as well.

To learn more about blood donations and upcoming drives, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Driscoll Brothers Farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The Driscoll family has produced three generations of farmers. One farmer of the latest generation has been calling the Magic Valley home since 2007.

News

Inmate walks away from South Boise Women’s Correctional Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
An Idaho Department of Correction inmate walked away from custody Wednesday in Boise.

News

Twin Falls County exploring options to deal with overcrowding and COVID-19 at jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 at the Twin Falls County jail has gone up more than 230 percent over the course of seven days.

News

Twin Falls County exploring options to deal with overcrowding and COVID-19 at jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 at the Twin Falls County jail has gone up more than 230 percent over the course of seven days.

Latest News

News

66-year-old Idaho inmate with COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A 66-year-old inmate died at the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Buhl animal rescue shelter at risk of closing

Updated: 18 hours ago
Kosielowski immigrated to America from Germany in the early 1990s, and her passion for rescuing animals has brought her to Buhl, where her no-kill shelter has more than 30 rescued animals including chickens, several horses, a mini donkey, and dogs and cats.

News

More than 700 animals adopted at Twin Falls Animal Shelter in 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says more than 700 animals have been adopted this year, but that the shelter is starting to see an increase in the number of cats without a home.

News

Colorado woman injured in rollover crash on I-84, east of Jerome

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho State Police is currently on scene of a crash, westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 173, east of Jerome.

News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker — July 28, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday 528 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 19,222 — 18,072 are confirmed cases and 1,150 are probable COVID-19 cases.

News

More Twin Falls County inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
More inmates at the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.