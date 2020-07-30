Twin Falls teen hosts blood drive to fill critical need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The American Red Cross is always looking for people to donate blood or plasma, but right now they are looking for a different type of volunteer, a blood drive host.

One Twin Falls High School senior wanted to step in to help, Abigail Coombs is hosting a blood drive for her senior project Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Event Center.

“I wanted to step up and give the community the opportunity to donate because we are in such a crucial need for blood donations because of the virus,” said Coombs. “With hurricanes coming in through Florida, they need the donations as much as possible and every donation you give is available to save three lives if not more.”

About 80% of blood drives are hosted by businesses, schools and other community organizations, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those blood drives have had to be put on hold.

“In the Magic Valley, we have a lot of people who are generous and host blood drives for us, but we could use some more,” said the regional CEO Nicole Sirak Irwin. “And so if you have a space that would be available or if you have a group of about 50 people that you think you could get to donate at your church or one of your civic groups, you can contact us and we can have you be a blood drive host for us.”

The Red Cross currently has a higher need for blood donations.

“Every summer we have a critical need for blood,” Irwin said. “There is a bigger demand. There are car accidents and things where more blood is needed, and then there is a drop in donations at this time where people are on vacations and schools are closed. So yeah, we have a critical need right now for blood.”

Coombs says it’s her small way of helping the community.

“Donating blood is a really great way to help people who don’t otherwise get help on their own, donating is just a great way to just help,” Coombs said.

Every blood donation through the American Red Cross is now tested for coronavirus antibodies as well.

To learn more about blood donations and upcoming drives, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.