Burley wins big, Twin Falls suffers first loss of Legion State Tournament

Burley plays at 4 p.m. Friday against Pocatello. Twin Falls awaits winner at 7 p.m. in championship
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Thursday was the penultimate day of the Idaho Legion Baseball AA state tournament

In the first game Thursday, it was the Burley Green Sox and the Idaho Falls Tigers.

Bottom one, Burley gets a man on second, but the tigers are able to get out of the inning with a strikeout.

Bottom two though, Burley already with a run in the inning and runners on first and third. a little double steal action. runner on third comes home to make it 2-0 game

In the third, the tigers are able to even it up. A sac fly makes it a 2-2.

But, Burley came out with the bats to stay alive in the state tournament. They added nine more runs, winning 11-3 in convincing fashion.

“We’re in a pretty good rhythm right now I won’t lie about that. It’s hot and the bats got a little bit hot today so I just love these kids that were playing with. They just work so hard. Nobody i would rather be playing with,” Burley Head Coach Devin Kunz said.

“You know everyone was up, everyone was loud. It’s just fun to play baseball pretty much,” Starting Pitcher Jace Robinson said.

who they play tomorrow, well that depended on the game after them.

In the nightcap, the undefeated Twin Falls taking on the Rebels from Pocatello.

Top one, the Rebels load the bases. Lucas Young comes in for the cowboys.

He gets a ground ball that will end the inning.

Top two, Pocatello threatening again, with a man on second man on second and one out. Luke Moon gets the ground ball over to first for one, Kolby Slagel gets it and fires it back over to Magnum Hofstetter for the double play to end the inning.

Bottom of the inning, Tai Walker rips a double over the right fielder’s head. Walker gets extra bases and brings in the runner from first.

The Cowboys take a 1-0 lead. That lead wouldn’t stick though, as Pocatello roars back to a 6-3 victory.

That means Burley and Pocatello meet Friday at 4 p.m. The winner plays Twin Falls in the state championship game at 7p.m. winner take all.

