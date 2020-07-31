Fire Continues to spread near Shoshone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The fire continues to grow, propelled by windy conditions in the area. Officials say more resources are on their way to fight the blaze. Currently the fire is estimated at 1500 acres. Gooding, Wendell and Notch Butte rural fire agencies have responded. That includes 7 fire engines, heavy equipment and multiple aircraft.

A reporter is on scene and we will continue to update you on KMVT.com and on our news at 5.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.