Idaho woman talks about experience with Covid-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Brittany Silk is a normal 20 year old girl, just days away from turning 21.

Silk also got word Thursday that she no longer has the coronavirus.

“I was diagnosed two weeks ago on Thursday. I started feeling like my symptoms, like my coughing and stuff I started feeling that on Tuesday, and then Wednesday was when I was, ‘ughh’ and got tested. And so I found out right away on Thursday,” Silk says at first, she thought it was just allergies. “When I get allergies, I cough and get a little bit of congestion. So I was working one day and I was sitting in the back room and I kind of felt like this heaviness in my chest. And that’s different from my seasonal allergies. It felt different because it was heavy, so I started to kind of have an anxiety attack. and kind of freaking out.”

Not necessarily for herself though.

“Because my parents are both really high risk, so I freaked out any little symptom I would get so I immediately was just like freaking out. And then the next day I woke up and I had a sore throat, and that’s when I was like ‘oh gosh',” Silk explained.

Silk’s case was mild, and didn’t lead to hospitalization. She did have to quarantine in her room for two weeks though.

Doctor Michael Fry, a hospitalist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, says others aren’t as lucky.

“It’s kind of interesting, it’s not like a whole lot of other diseases you see real frequently. A lot of the patients that come into the hospital and need admission and cared for, they’re here a lot longer, we’re talking sometimes a week, sometimes four weeks, sometimes eight weeks,” Fry said.

Fry says the big issue comes down to one thing.

“The big issue is how well you do from a respiratory standpoint or a breathing standpoint. So how well can you oxygenate. If you can oxygenate with Covid and you can avoid getting any additional blood clots, which are at a much higher instance with Covid than they are just in general, then you do fairly well,” Fry says that when there is large amounts of clotting is when things can get bad. “So when you start to have what’s called a pulmonary embolism, clots in your lungs, clots that could go to your brain, those tend to be a lot more worrisome.”

Those blood clots can be treated.

“So initially, I think over in New York, is where they started seeing that there’s a high proportion of blood clotting, unexpectedly. And so early recommendations were for blood thinners, things like lovenox or what people with afib use, which is eliquis or xarelto. Those medications help to thin the blood and prevent additional clotting,” Fry explained.

Fry also explained he had one patient who thought it was all a joke.

“The patient ended up in the hospital, I think she was here for 5 to 7 days, and she just thought it was a joke, and when she was diagnosed I said ‘well what do you think about it now?’ And she goes ‘it’s the worst feeling in my life'” Fry said.

Something which Silk agrees with completely.

“How would you feel if your mom died, or your dad died? Or if something like that, cause I know for me, I was so careful, I got it, and the first thing I thought of, why I immediately started crying, I was so scared, and I could not live with myself if my parents had gotten it,” Silk said.

