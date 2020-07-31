Magic Valley Regional Airport continues work on runway extension project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Work is progressing at the Twin Falls Regional Airport as part of their expansion project, which is a big project for the airport.

Phase one is underway at the Magic Valley Regional Airport as part of their taxi lane runway extension project, which is funded by a Federal Grant.

“We have a layout for phase one and phase two,” said Ryan Johnson the Operations and Security Coordinator for the airport. “Phase one we’ve got them connecting, phase two is going to be bringing embankment from the other side of the airport, leveling out all the ground to make sure everything is even and then we are going to bring embankment here for the cargo apron, the new cargo apron and make it level so we can add hangars and stuff like that.”

The idea is to make it easier for larger aircraft to land and take off at the airport, because the use of the airport is growing steadily.

“We’ve got people taking advantage of the airport, adding hangars and everything so hopefully that will be a good growth opportunity for the airport,” said Johnson.

Beginning on August 1st, the Twin Falls Regional Airport will again offer 3 flights daily to Salt Lake City with two flights on Saturday’s.

“Commercially it did slow down, actually for our general aviation and everything it stayed pretty consistent, so that stayed good, we are starting to slowly pick back up,” said Johnson.

A shorter project to fog seal the runway will begin in August which will revitalize the pavement.

The runway extension project will take a while to complete.

“It’ll be going on pretty much through next year it’s a long process,” said Johnson.

The grant to add a flight to the Denver Airport is still in the works, but the other two projects are taking prevalence over them.

