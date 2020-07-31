Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, July 31, 2020

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for most of southern Idaho today and for part of southern Idaho tomorrow as it is going to be very hot outside as high temperatures are going to be around 100 degrees in the lower elevations. Since it is going to be so hot outside, make sure you stay hydrated, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and try and limit your time outdoors (especially during the afternoon and evening) if at all possible.

Today is going to be the hottest day we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s in the Wood River Valley and the triple digits in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions today as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the day as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. Sunday is then going to have mainly sunny skies. It is also going to continue to be hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley.

A cold front is then going to provide us with some relief from these hot temperatures as we head into next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as this cold front works its way through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions next week as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here:

TODAY (FRIDAY, JULY 31):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Very hot and a little breezy. Winds: ESE to NNW 5-20 mph. High: 101

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot and a little breezy. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph. High: 94

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Mild. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 60

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, AUGUST 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies during the morning becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Hot. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 97

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Hot. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. High: 92

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Mild. Winds: NW to SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 58

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 98 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 92 Low: 58

MONDAY, AUGUST 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and not as hot. High: 93 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 89 Low: 55

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy and not as warm. High: 87 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 85 Low: 51

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm and a little breezy. High: 87 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 84 Low: 53

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 91

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 86

