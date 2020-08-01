Agri Beef to open Beef Processing Plant in Jerome; True West Beef

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Jerome County made a big announcement Friday morning which means big things for the Magic Valley.

A beef processing plant is coming to Jerome, Agri Beef is opening a plant on Highway 93 which will be called True West Beef.

“The company is focused on working with livestock producers from all over the region, to develop differentiate brand beef products and to carve out a unique and recognized market position for northwest raised beef,” said Jay Theiler, the executive vice president of Agri Beef.

The beef processing plant will add about 400 new jobs to the area and create a way for livestock producers to be involved in the process.

The company presented their plans to Jerome 2020 and the County Commissioners earlier this year.

“The other part that we liked about is they pay a living wages, their benefits that’s help 350 jobs that is a great boom to the county, that’ll help our ranchers that we so dearly love, I don’t raise cattle for a living, I raise cattle for entertainment but it will help us too so we appreciate all that,” said Charlie Howell, one of the Jerome County Commissioners.

They already own a plant in Washington and Governor Brad Little says this will help more than just the ranchers.

“The value added to people who are selling feed to cattlemen, everything in the whole industry of cattlemen, which I might know a little bit about, this is a big big addition,” said Governor Brad Little.

The company says Jerome is the perfect place for this project.

“We will do everything we can to meet and or exceed those expectations, and to Larry Hall and the Jerome 2020 board, thank you for your incredible support and assistance,” said Robert Rebholtz Jr. the CEO.

Construction will start soon.

