Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fit and Well Idaho: Eating healthy in the summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Many people are enjoying the summer weather with barbecues and grilling, but it’s important to remember to stick to healthy foods during the hot months.

News

Healthy Summer eating tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
Healthy Summer eating tips

News

Agri Beef to open Beef Processing Plant in Jerome; True West Beef

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Jerome County made a big announcement Friday morning which means big things for the Magic Valley.

News

Agri Beef partners with True West Beef to build plant in Jerome

Updated: 1 hours ago
Agri Beef partners with True West Beef to build plant in Jerome

Latest News

National

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

VOD Recordings

An open conversation with police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha
Magic Valley officials sit down to talk about police stigma, racial tensions and mental health.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses recently introduced RECLAIM Act

Updated: 3 hours ago