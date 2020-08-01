Fit and Well Idaho: Eating healthy in the summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Many people are enjoying the summer weather with barbecues and grilling, but it’s important to remember to stick to healthy foods during the hot months.

There are many options when it comes to grilling... fruits and vegetables such as squash, zucchini and asparagus can be added to the grill as well as watermelon or pineapple.

There are also lots of options for proteins, it doesn’t just have to be hamburgers and hot dogs... leaner proteins will fill you up and not weigh you down for the rest of the day.

“Definitely maybe take a new take on the typical barbecue, you know we can always make things like hot dogs and hamburgers fit your macaroni salads, your potato salads, you know if we are doing those, maybe just choose smaller potions and then making sure we are getting in a fruit and a vegetable as well,” said Dianna Zunino, a registered dietitian with St. Luke’s.

Chicken, pork loin or shrimp are a great alternative to hamburgers and hot dogs as well.

