Pocatello edges out Twin Falls and Burley en route to state title.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Pocatello wins the Idaho Legion baseball AA state title after two wins Friday.

In the first game, it was Pocatello and Burley. Winner gets a shot at Twin Falls in the title game.

Pocatello was too much for the Burley Green Sox. After jumping out to a 9-0 lead, the Green Sox comeback effort was stopped short. Final score, 9-5. Not the outcome the Green Sox wanted, but a fun week out in the sun for the squad.

“It was awesome. All of us, we worked our butts off no matter what,” Burley senior second baseman Izaak Macias said. No matter who we were playing we knew there was going to be a chance in the end. We gave it all we got.”

“I’m just so grateful we got to be able to play this year,” Burley head coach Devin Kunz said. “(I’m a) Little emotional. I just really love these kids and put so much time into it, and they worked their butts off. Man, we just love baseball. These kids put so much into it. It was just a really good week and we’re leaving with our head high. So, we got no regrets, the tanks are empty, and we’re going to go home and just celebrate with out families.”

A third place finish at the state tournament is not too bad for a team that just made the jump to AA this year.

After the win against Burley, Pocatello went on to the championship to play Twin Falls for a state title. Pocatello beat Twin Falls Thursday night. Friday, it was winner take all.

“Well our mindset is, our goal is just to get an opportunity to play for a state title,” Twin Falls Head Coach Tim Stadelmeir said. “And we’re here, we got an opportunity, we don’t care what happened before. We just know we have to be the better team tonight and we didn’t care who we played. We know that we can play with anybody in this tournament, and so we just got to take care of our business and take care of us. The rest will take care of itself.”

Last game of the season, Runnin’ rebels and Cowboys.

Top of the first, the Cowboys get the lead off man on. Not for long though, as Pocatello gets the sharp ground ball to second. Four-six-three for the double play.

This one was a pitchers duel. That's why this play right here was huge. Bottom 1, runner on third, ball gets away from the catcher. Runner comes in from third to make it a 1-0 game.

Twin Falls trying to claw back in the fifth. Kaden Stutzman lines one into left to load the bases.

But Twin Falls wouldn’t be able to come through. Leaving runners on was a theme all night. . Pocatello wins 1-0 and takes home the state title.

